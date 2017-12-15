Kelly Cutrone Accuses Russell Simmons of Attempted Rape Amid NYPD Investigation

Kelly Cutrone has come forward accusing Russell Simmons of attempted rape.

In a new interview with Page Six, the founder of People's Revolution details an evening in 1991 where she claims Russell led her to his own apartment instead of her own.

"He pushed me into his apartment and then he threw me down on the floor and literally tried to grab...take my clothes off of me," she alleged. "And I started kicking him really, really hard, screaming, telling him to get the f--k off of me. And that I would have him killed if he ever f--king laid a hand on me."

On Wednesday, the fashion and music mogul denied all rape and sexual misconduct allegations directed towards him.

"I vehemently deny all these allegations. These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual," he said in a statement to E! News. "I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women's movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power. I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described."