Listen to Eminem's New Revival Songs Featuring Ed Sheeran and Pink

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 5:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tammin Sursok

Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays

Mitchel Musso

Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Posts Cryptic Tweet After Latest Selfie

Beyonce

Here Are All of the Clues That Destiny's Child Might Be Reuniting at Coachella

Eminem dropped his new album Revival on Thursday and there are a few familiar voices on his tracks.

Ed Sheeran collaborated with Marshall Mathers on a song called "River." The "Shape of You" singer had teased the collaboration earlier this week by posting a picture of him and the rapper working in the studio on Instagram. 

In addition, the "Superman" singer worked with Pink for a song called "Need Me."

Check out the video to listen to Eminem's collaboration with Sheeran and the following recording to hear his track with Pink.

Read

Eminem Announces Release Date for Revival Album

Still, these aren't the only famous names on the album. Eminem also worked with Alicia Keys for his song "Like Home." Like Sheeran, Keys had teased her collaboration with the rapper on Instagram. Furthermore, Emimen teamed up with Beyonce for the single "Walk on Water," which he debuted in November.

The album also features collaborations with Skylar Grey, X AmbassadorsPhresher and Kehlani.

Watch

5 Times Eminem Dissed Politicians in His Music

To celebrate the album, Eminem is hosting a live Shady Fireside Chat at 5:00 p.m. EST on Shade 45, as well as on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation, The Heat, and Volume. He's also celebrating in his hometown of Detroit by hosting a pop-up event in which fans can eat "mom's spaghetti"—a nod to the lyrics in his song "Lose Yourself."

 

Eminem has been teasing the new album for over a month. Back in October, he hinted at the album's name with an advertisement for a fake drug called Revival. There was even a phone number, website and commercial for the phony drug—all littered with clues that pointed back towards the rapper. In addition, Eminem confirmed the album's release date in November.

What do you think of the new songs? Tell us in the comments below.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Eminem , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.