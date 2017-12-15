Listen to Eminem's New Revival Songs Featuring Ed Sheeran and Pink

Eminem dropped his new album Revival on Thursday and there are a few familiar voices on his tracks.

Ed Sheeran collaborated with Marshall Mathers on a song called "River." The "Shape of You" singer had teased the collaboration earlier this week by posting a picture of him and the rapper working in the studio on Instagram.

In addition, the "Superman" singer worked with Pink for a song called "Need Me."

Check out the video to listen to Eminem's collaboration with Sheeran and the following recording to hear his track with Pink.