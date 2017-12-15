Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce a Wedding Date: May 19, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday. As previously announced, they will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Clarence House announced on Nov. 27 that Harry had proposed to Meghan earlier in the month, after receiving her parents' blessing. "It was a cozy night. We were just roasting chicken," the former Suits actress said in an interview with the BBC. "It was just an amazing surprise and it was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee."

Calling it "a really nice moment," Harry said, "It was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise." Megan, who has retired from acting, smiled and confirmed she was, in fact, taken aback. "I could barely let you finish proposing!" she said. "I said, 'Can I say yes now!'"