Jennifer Lopez's Curtain Bangs Are Winter's Biggest Hair Trend

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 7:04 AM

Curtain bangs are officially a thing. 

In contrast to other bang styles, this trend isn't about how you cut your fringe—it's about how you style them. Instead of leaving bangs hanging, celebs like Jennifer Lopez are parting them near the middle, and draping them toward the sides of their face...like curtains. 

"Regardless of hair texture, everyone should think about making a 'C' shape when styling curtain bangs," runway hairstylist Emily Heser of Cutler Salon said in an email. To get the look, wrap your hair around a circular brush, then use a hair dryer to "push the hair from one side to the other to break up any existing part and [creating] a neutral root direction." 

The resulting look resembles a "wash 'n go" style. It looks effortless with a laid-back edge, perfect for the It Girl that doesn't want to look like she's trying too hard. And, it's taking Hollywood by storm.

Check out the celebrities rocking the look below! 

Lady Gaga

The singer gives her platinum blond lob and edgy twist with a middle part, tinted eyeliner and gold-tinted retro frames.

Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added wispy bangs to her twisted top bun for casual, yet chic hairstyle.

Jennifer Lopez

The triple threat also adds curtain bangs to her top bun, but leaves more hair draped over her forehead for more voluminous fringe.

Nicole Richie

The House of Harlow designer's life is golden with her leopard-printed coat, yellow ensemble and bangs that make her look appear effortless, despite its glam characteristics.

Halle Berry

The actress demonstrates the appeal of the wash 'n go look, rocking her natural texture. Although she has big, beautiful hair, the bangs shape her face, making the style more impactful.

Alexa Chung

The model is Insta-ready with minimal makeup and curtain bangs. Her part leans a bit towards the side, but it works well with "I woke up like this" look. 

Sofia Vergara

Cheers to fringe! The Modern Family star is bang-obsessed, and we understand why. The sweeping of her bangs is flattering to her facial features and long locks.

Chrissy Teigen

The model opts of a tapered look, with ultra-straight bangs and top knot. It's sophisticated, yet modern in comparison to the painting she sits in front of.

Not ready to cut your fringe? Faux bangs are an easy and fast option!

