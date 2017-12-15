Beauty Awards 2017: Best Celeb-Loved Hair Products

Now, we have to admit that like makeup, many of the celeb-loved hairstylists have business relationships with beauty brands or a hair-care line of their own, so there tends to be some bias. Luckily, our team includes every grade and texture of hair, so we were able to test a lot of products and come together to decide which ones truly deserve an award, so you can walk into your local beauty retailer with confidence.

And, if you care a lot, chances are you're taking some leaps of faith when it comes to purchasing your hair-care products. There are so many products on the market. How could you possibly know what really works? Now that 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards have officially commenced, we're celebrating the newly released products responsible for epic hair, where flyways and unruly tresses are rarely seen.

Based on our testing, we've come to the conclusion that we have similar goals, although we have different hair. Everyone wants fresh-smelling tresses that bounce, shine and feel good to touch. And, these products promise to do just that.





Best Hair Primer After you spend time curling your hair with a heated wand, you want two things: for your hair to last (you didn't spend all morning the bathroom for nothing!) and remain healthy, despite the heat you just applied. To ensure that happens, Ouai created this memory mist, which is best used prior to applying heat. The formula provides a light hold, extending the length of your style and coats your tresses with thermal protection (up to 450ºF). SHOP: Ouai Memory Mist, $28

Jenna Dewan Tatum Celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin used the hair primer on Jenna prior to the Cushnie Et Ochs SS18 Show, ensuring that her sheen and straightened style lasted well after the event.





Best Clarifying Shampoo Much like micellar water for your face, this cleansing formula removes excess oil, dirt and products from curly hair without stripping it of its moisture. If you have curly or tightly coiled hair, it's essential, reviving hair like a dry shampoo, yet hydrating it like an hair oil. SHOP: Devacurl Micellar Water Cleansing Serum, $28

Yara Shahidi Take a look at Yara's hair at the 2017 BET Awards. Her red carpet curls have a sheen and bounce that makes her hair aspirational, courtesy of curly hair guru Cristian Brown and the Devacurl product. Thankfully, we know her secret.





Best Dry Shampoo One of the best parts of a good shampoo is the smell of clean hair. Now you can have fresh hair, smell and all, without water. This dry shampoo lacks the starch-like consistency and white residue of many of its drugstore peers. Although it's less than $10, you can easily compare it to the high-end brands. Plus, it smells like a tropical vacation. SHOP: Marc Anthony True Professional Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo, $8.29

Ariel Winter For 2017 Emmys red carpet, the Modern Family star and her hairstylist Charles Dujic opted for simplicity, making the volume and sheen the star. "We ultimately opted for sleek, straight and tucked back with texture on top," he said. "I wanted to give the hair extra lift and root volume, so I sprayed in some of Marc Anthony True Professional Coconut Clear Dry Shampoo to beef it up a bit. This I only sprayed in the root area."

Best Shampoo & Conditioner Whether your hair is long, short, color-treated, curly or straight, we all have one common goal: soft hair. This salon-quality shampoo and conditioner duo uses cold-pressed marula oil to nourish hair without weighing it down or making it oily. In fact, it gives fine hair an added boost and enhancing natural texture, promising to encourage volume for up to eight hours. SHOP: MarulaOil Rare Oil Volumizing Shampoo, $28

Halle Berry To achieve the actress' textured low bun at the 2017 Met Gala, hairstylist Castillo Bataille used the shampoo and conditioner to enhance her natural waves.





Best Leave-In Conditioner Using amino acids derived from molasses, this deeply penetrating formula soothes tresses, eliminating frizz, and leaving behind a luxurious scent. The product, loved for its nourishing properties, also works to detangle hair and prevent breakage from styling or overly dry tresses. SHOP: Vernon Francios Leave-In Conditioner, $19.50

Lupita Nyong'o The Met Gala veteran, celeb hairstylist and beauty brand owner Vernon Francois used the leave-in conditioner on Lupita's hair for the 2017 Met Gala to condition prior to styling. Then, he used the same product on Serena Williams prior to her appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year event.





Best Hair Mask Like a hat, this product was created to protect your hair from the elements (i.e. dry weather, blistering cold winds, etc.). It uses Vitamin E and L-Carnosine, an antioxidant that naturally occurs in the body to prevent nerve damage, to increase hydration and smoothness of the hair cuticles. SHOP: Kérastase Masque Hydra-Apaisant, $65

Toni Garnn The German model, who frequents Calvin Klein ads, is a fan of the product, as well as an ambassador to the brand.

Best Hair Styling Cream When you've garnered up the courage to turn hair inspiration from the red carpet into an actual style, you don't want flyways and unruly tresses to get in the way of perfection. Luckily, you can use this product on damp or dry hair, no matter how you plan on styling it. It's job is to make sure however you plan it, it stays in place. SHOP: Living Proof T.B.D. Multi-Tasking Styler, $26

Nicole Kidman For the Emmys red carpet, beauty pro Kylee Heath shared, "I started with a fresh blowout to set the foundation for styling. When Nicole's hair was damp, I applied Living Proof T.B.D. Multi-Tasking Styler before drying her hair from front to back in a sweeping side part."





Best Texturizing Spray Need to add some texture to your tresses? You can feel good adding this 99% organic, matcha green tea-infused formula to damp hair, spraying it evenly throughout than allowing it to air-dry. Or, you can keep it by your side to add volume or texture throughout the day. SHOP: Biolage R.A.W. Masque Hydra-Apaisant, $65

Pink Wondering what's giving so much life to Pink's ombre-styled cut? For the American Music Awards, hairstylist Pamela Neal used a metal-tailed comb to evenly coat her hair with the naturally-based formula.





Best Hairspray This hairspray is an ultra-fine mist that provides a light hold, so your hair stays in place, but never feels crunchy. For best results, apply the spray over finished looks for UV protection, shine and style that's soft to touch. SHOP: Oribe Free Styler Working Hair Spray, $42

Danielle Bradberry Before walking the red carpet of the 2017 Country Music Awards, hair expert Tarryn Feldman spritzed the singer's style with the hairspray to keep her ready photo opps throughout the night.