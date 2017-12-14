Halle Berry and Boyfriend Alex Da Kid Break Up: What Went Wrong

Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid have gone their separate ways, E! News can confirm.

The A-list actress and British music producer broke up a few weeks ago, a source reveals, after about five months of dating. We're told Halle initiated the split after our insider says she "really put things into perspective" and decided their relationship was "not for her."

"She is much happier now," the source adds. Halle recently took to Instagram Stories with a message that read "Done with love" across a photo of a black rope positioned in the shape of a heart.

So what went wrong between the seemingly in-love duo? The insider tells us, "Ever since splitting with her ex Olivier, she has been more cautious about who she chooses to bring around the children, and bring into her life." In short, Berry decided "Alex needed to go."