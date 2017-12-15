SUNDAYS
Here Comes the Bride! Watch Nicole Williams Walk Down the Aisle in Her Stunning Wedding Dress on WAGS

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 6:00 AM

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Nicole Williams' wedding!

In this clip from Sunday's WAGS L.A. season finale, a super nervous Nicole gears up to walk down the aisle and marry the love of her life, Larry English.

"I'm nervous." What do I do to calm the nerves?" Nicole wondered as she prepared to make that ever-important walk.

Accompanied by her mother and father, Nicole came out of her bridal suite and began her journey down the aisle in a beautiful lace gown.

Watch the sweet moment in the clip above.

