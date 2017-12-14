HGTV Star Carter Oosterhouse Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

She said one alleged encounter took place as they were driving to a project site. She said Oosterhouse pulled off the road and asked her, "Do you enjoy your job?"

She said she told him she did and that she would like to work more and also handed more of his personal appearances outside the show. She said he told her, "Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.'"

Kaminsky said she interpreted the conversation as imperiling their professional relationship and that she dutifully submitted to his requests on between 10 and 15 occasions.

"When he would assault me, he insisted on finishing on my face—every time—knowing that I had to go back out and work," Kaminsky said. "I asked him about that. He said, 'It's just what I wanted to do.'"

"I had an intimate relationship with Kailey nine years ago and it was 100 percent mutual and consensual," Oosterhouse told E! News in a statement. "In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable."

"The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter," he said. "We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend."

Kaminsky said Oosterhouse's initial advances towards her were especially surprising because she identifies as a lesbian. He said in his statement he did not know of her sexuality.