Meghan Markle Was the Surprise Guest at Queen Elizabeth II's Staff Christmas Party

Meghan Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II II's staff Christmas party earlier this week.

On Monday, Meghan and Prince Harry were both in attendance at the holiday bash, held at Windsor Castle in London. The Daily Mail's Rebecca English tweeted that Meghan was a "surprise guest" at the party and Prince Harry looked "so proud" of his fiancée, according to an attendee.

"Yes it was definitely a surprise to all those attended. And those that did meet her were absolutely blown away by her elegance and confidence," she tweeted.