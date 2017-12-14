Will Smith Transforms Back Into the Fresh Prince for a Very Important Reason

Will Smith is back in action as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air!

Well, sort of...

The 49-year-old actor joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show today where he informed the audience and viewers that he had finally decided to make an Instagram account. So, Ellen DeGeneres—being the proud social media expert that she is—decided to help him with how to properly use the platform. 

Her instructions included things like perfecting the "duck face," taking photos with babies (which didn't work out so well) and snapping pictures with food.

But no Instagram account would be complete without the always-popular Throwback Thursday post.

So what did Will do in order to create a perfect #TBT? He hopped into his best '90s attire and transformed back into character as the Fresh Prince.

Cue the music...Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down!

Will Smith, Fresh Prince, Ellen DeGeneres

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, the Fresh Prince isn't the only role Will has taken on these days.

His upcoming Netflix fantasy flick Bright comes out on Dec. 22, 2017, and has lots of people talking.

The film centers around Will who plays a Los Angeles Police Department officer who teams up with an orc cop (Joel Edgerton) in a world that's composed of both human and mythical creatures.

Will you tune into the upcoming film? Sound off in the comments below!

