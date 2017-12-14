How Bella Hadid Made Yellow Dad Sneakers Look Sexy

Despite Bella Hadid's plunging neckline, all eyes were below her ankles.

While the fashion chameleon knows how to look glamorous, her low-key look is rooted in her classic tomboy style...and love for sneakers. Since partnering with Nike, the model has amassed a collection, with over 200 pairs, from the brand alone. Her latest pair: velvet Nike low-tops.

"I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything," the sneaker fanatic told Footwear News.

The self-proclaimed sneakerhead is no stranger to taking footwear risks. But this pair of maximal chill shoes further endorses the advent of dad sneakers.