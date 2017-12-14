How Bella Hadid Made Yellow Dad Sneakers Look Sexy

Mireya Acierto/GC Images
Despite Bella Hadid's plunging neckline, all eyes were below her ankles.
While the fashion chameleon knows how to look glamorous, her low-key look is rooted in her classic tomboy style...and love for sneakers. Since partnering with Nike, the model has amassed a collection, with over 200 pairs, from the brand alone. Her latest pair: velvet Nike low-tops.
"I've worn sneakers with a gown, with a short dress, a long dress, sweatpants, tracksuits, shorts. You could wear them with anything," the sneaker fanatic told Footwear News.
The self-proclaimed sneakerhead is no stranger to taking footwear risks. But this pair of maximal chill shoes further endorses the advent of dad sneakers.
Call it the "ugly sneaker," "dad trainers" trend or whatever you want, but the off-duty-supermodel makes it look effortlessly cool. While her shoes may say athleisure, the trendsetter isn't definitely not just pairing her sneakers with gym clothes.
The risk-taker's adventurous pair of paperbag-waist jeans and low-cut mustard leotard also made a bold statement while on her route from a SZA concert. Gigi Hadid's younger sis expertly wove the muted, yellow shade throughout her casual look, even among her accessories.
Not a fan of Bella's dad sneakers? Here are more options in the fun, flirty colorway.
What's the Low Down Low-Top Sneaker, $36
Women's Cleated Creeper Suede Platform Sneakers, $160
Fly London, $149.95
20mm Chain Laces Leather Sneakers, $597
Starland Joggers, $480
So, can we retire our heels this season?
