Actresses to Protest Sexual Harassment by Wearing Only Black to the 2018 Golden Globes

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 12:11 PM

2018 Golden Globes

NBC

Women in Hollywood are making a statement.

Amid sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, a source tells E! News that more than thirty female actresses who are attending and or presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes have vowed to wear all black to this year's ceremony. The insider shares that it started as a small group but has grown and the women see it as a sign of solidarity.

This news was also confirmed on The Morning Breath show by hosts Jackie Oshry and Claudia Oshry on Thursday.

Read

Golden Globes 2018 TV Nominations Snubs & Surprises: Katherine Langford, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Kit Harington & More

"So all of the female actresses and attendees, or most of them at least, are standing in solidarity together in a form of protest. There all going to be wearing black, obviously to protest the injustices that have been taking place in Hollywood since forever," the hosts shared.

Nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes were announced on Dec. 11. Jessica Chastain, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormandMeryl Streep, Michelle WilliamsJudi DenchHelen MirrenMargot RobbieSaoirse Ronan and Emma Stone are just some of the actresses nominated for their work this year.

This follows the statement stars at the 2017 Emmys made this past September. Many of the award show attendees wore a blue ribbon to show their support for the American Civil Liberties Union and their "Stand With the ACLU" initiative.

 

