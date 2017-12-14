NASA Says Astronauts Will See Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Space

  • By
  • &

by Madagan Riley | Thu., Dec. 14, 2017 12:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Reveals He Hooked Up With Carrie Fisher: ''We Were All Over Each Other!''

Laura Dern, BB8

Laura Dern Gives Star Wars Co-Star BB-8 an Adorable Pep Talk Before GMA

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, After-Party

Inside the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere After-Party

Star Wars: Last Jedi, Poster

What's better than watching Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Watching the epic space adventure while in space yourself!

It turns out that an upcoming feature onboard the International Space Station will be none other than the newest installment to the Star Wars franchise. Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal shared the news on Twitter Tuesday and NASA confirmed it with Inverse. The lucky astronauts onboard the ISS often enjoy movies from a digital library including The Martian, Alien and 2001: A Space Odyssey (and probably some non-space related ones, too).

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

While it's unclear when the ISS will get access to the film, NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot said that NASA "can confirm the crew will be able to watch it on orbit. They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard."

We hope the Death Star doesn't disrupt the ISS' viewing.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters worldwide Dec. 15.

To the astronauts onboard the ISS, in the case that you view it before us: No spoilers for the earthbound, please!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Star Wars , Movies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.