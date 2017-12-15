Bikini Babe! Watch WAGS' Nicole Williams Get Nearly Naked in Sexy New Ad for Her Nia Lynn Swim Line

Hot damn!
Nicole Williams is starring in a sexy new ad for her bikini line Nia Lynn Swim and E! has the exclusive first look at the WAGS star's steamy commercial!
The video shows Nicole and another model flaunting their hot bods in barely there swim wear. The duo rock different designs, including low cut one-pieces and itsy bitsy two-piece bikinis, while frolicking on the beach and exploring a tropical destination. Even though we're on the brink of winter, the bronzed babes have us in heat with their nearly naked looks!
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nicole, who grew up sewing, reveals she started working on the line about two years ago and did all the sketches herself.
Josh Ryan
"I think it all stems from me knowing what I want, knowing what looks good on a woman's body. Having such a hard time finding swimwear...swimwear has to fit a woman's curves perfectly in order to be a good suit. So I just started sketching one day and I was like, ‘I'm just gonna go for it. I'm just going to do this. I've always dreamed of doing this. I've always wanted my own collection,'" the brunette beauty says. "So I designed six pieces. I was like, ‘Let's just keep it small. Let's keep it exclusive.' I did three one-pieces and three two-pieces."
And Nicole's designs (on sale now) aren't just for lounging on the beach, the pieces are totally versatile and can be worn any time.
Josh Ryan
"For swimwear, with me anyways, I know that I want to be able to tan in it…I know when I go away on vacation and I'm at a party, I'm at a pool party, or I'm at the beach but I'm going to a bar on the beach after, I wanted my swimwear to look like you can put a pair of boyfriend jeans over it and go somewhere right after because it looks like a body suit, or it looks like you can mix it with a casual outfit," she explains. "I put a lot of thought into each piece saying, ‘Would I wear this to a pool party and to a beach? Or would I just wear it to a beach and you can't really wear it out. So I kind of wanted to incorporate both so you can kind of mix it up…I made sure the swimwear is unique in that way to where it can be worn with clothing and still look like it's part of an outfit and not just a skimpy little swimsuit that you'd just wear tanning and have to change after."
"I wanted [my line] to be completely original. Something that nobody's really seen before," Nicole says. "I want everybody to love this line. It's been a long road but I'm really, really excited for it."
Scroll down for pics of Nicole's sexy swimwear designs!
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Article continues below
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Article continues below
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Article continues below
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Article continues below
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan
Article continues below
Josh Ryan
Josh Ryan