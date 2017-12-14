Keaton Jones Hasn't Returned to School Since His Bullying Video Went Viral

Keaton Jones isn't ready to go back to school after his video about being bullied went viral.

Over the weekend, the 11-year-old from Maynardville, Tenn., and his mother, Kimberly, shared a video of the boy tearfully describing the bullying he experiences at school. The video ended up attracting attention across the world and causing many celebrities—like Selena Gomez, Millie Bobbie Brown, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato—to speak up and defend him, even going as far as offering to bring him to events. It also encouraged Joseph Lam to start a GoFundMe page in his honor.

However, despite "the world wanting to come and eat lunch with him," as Kimberly described it, Keaton hasn't returned to school.