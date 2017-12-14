Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says You Won't See Kenya Moore Get Under Her Skin Anymore This Season

The most explosive moment in season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (so far) came courtesy of enemies Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore when they came face-to-face at NeNe Leakes' elaborately titled white party.
As Kim insinuated that Kenya's husband didn't actually exist and Kenya retaliated by accusing her foe of leveraging her daughter Brielle in an icky way for John Legend tickets, the pair had to be physically separated, with Kim eventually leaving the party she wasn't actually invited to in the first place. (Sheree Whitfield brought her as a surprise plus-one!) And while there's certainly been no love lost between the two on social media, Kim wants fans to know that that'll be the one and only time you'll see her lose her cool thanks to Kenya this season.
"I hate watching the drama unfold with Kenya, just allowing somebody to push by buttons," she told E! News when asked about having to watch that intense moment back months later. "I have not watched Housewives, I have not watched every episode since I left, so I didn't know that Kenya was the type—I didn't even know Kenya. I didn't know she was the type to just push people and push people until they just lose it until Porsha [Williams] explained to me what she's been through with her. So I didn't feel as bad that somebody was able to trigger me and get me that pissed off. But that's behind me. You'll see through the season that that doesn't happen again. No matter what I have to do when she's around me, I do many things to just not even deal with her."
After leaving the series midway through season five, Kim returned for a guest appearance late in season nine, where she sparred with—who else?—Kenya at Sheree's housewarming party. She's back this season only in a Friend of the Housewives capacity, making her appearances thus far few and far between. But could the Bravolebrity, who has a successful spinoff of her own on the network, ever envision a full-time return to the show that made her a star?
"I'm very motivated by money and I love, like I've said, I've had a really great time hanging out with Sheree and doing these kind of events and going places and getting out of the house. So the bigger the check, the more time I spend, yeah," the Don't Be Tardy star told us. "The more, the merrier. This is all a short-lived roller coaster ride, you know? So I definitely want to get in as much money as I can."
In other words: Get the woman's peach ready!
Don't Be Tardy wraps up season six on Friday, Dec. 15, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8 p.m., on Bravo.
