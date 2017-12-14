Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Under-the-Radar 16-Year Relationship

How can you have a 16-year relationship in Hollywood and keep it under the radar? It's possible, just ask Enrique Iglesiasand Anna Kournikova—They're pros.

The two met on the singer's "Escape" music video and quickly started dating. The former tennis star was 20 and Iglesias was 26 years old. Fast forward to present day, and the two live a seemingly quiet life on a private island in Miami Beach.

So does the recipe for a successful Hollywood relationship include few joint public appearances, no social media post about one another and lots of dogs? It might, well, at least this is what seems to work for Enrique and Anna.

For such a private couple that they are, it's ironic that their first moments together and even their first kiss was caught on camera by MTV's Making of the Video which was on the set of "Escape" where Anna played the singer's love interest.

"No, no, I've never met her before. But I'm a big fan," the star said eagerly. "Ya, I'm sure a lot of guys want to meet her, you know. I'm one of them. She's beautiful, talented, great tennis player. And I'm sure she's going to be great in the video."

The on-screen chemistry turned out to be just as real off camera. The two looked like high school kids as they giggled and flirted, Enrique would joke about the steamy scene they had to film.

"You know, it doesn't take a good actor to kiss Anna and try to make it believable," he said after they finished filming the music video's famous bathroom scene.

After meeting that day on set, the rest was history.