Bring It On, The Godfather, National Treasure and Rent Coming to Netflix in January 2018

Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures
If your New Year's resolution for 2018 is to watch more Netflix, you're in luck.
On Wednesday, the entertainment company announced which film and TV titles will be available to stream starting in January. As always, all titles and dates are subject to change. In addition to offering the most popular movies and series, Netflix will debut original content, too.
Here's the full list of titles coming to Netflix in January 2018:
Available 1/1/18
10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age of Shadows
AlphaGo
America's Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Love Actually
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Italian Job
The Lovely Bones
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Walt Disney Studios
Available 1/2/18
Mustang Island
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent
Available 1/5/18
Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1
Rotten
Available 1/6/18
Episodes: Season 1-5
Available 1/8/18
The Conjuring
Available 1/10/18
47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de Stand Up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In the Deep
Available 1/12/18
Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful
Columbia Pictures
Available 1/14/18
Wild Hogs
Available 1/15/18
2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest
Available 1/16/18
Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4
Available 1/17/18
Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4
Available 1/18/18
Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de Guerra: Season 1
Available 1/19/18
Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1
Available 1/23/18
Todd Glass: Act Happy
Available 1/24/18
Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Así
Available 1/25/18
Acts of Vengeance
Available 1/26/18
A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Dirty Money
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio…Desde el Bar
Available 1/28/18
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-2
El Ministerio del Tiempo: Season 3
Available 1/29/18
The Force
Available 1/30/18
Babylon Berlin: Season 1 & 2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1
Available 1/21/18
Disney·Pixar Cars 3
For the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2018, click here.