Chicago, E.T., Forrest Gump, Grease, Lost and Mean Girls Leaving Netflix in January 2018

This isn't very fetch.

Netflix announced Wednesday that Mean Girls and other popular films, including Chicago, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Forrest Gump, Free Willy, Grease, Miss Congeniality and Pulp Fiction will no longer be available to stream beginning in January 2018. The good news is that subscribers still have a few more weeks to work their way through their queues before dozens of new movie titles—including Bring It On, The Godfather, National Treasure and Rent—replace them.

Six seasons of ABC's Lost and four seasons of NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are also going to be removed from Netflix's library; all titles and dates are subject to change, of course.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Netflix in January 2018:

Leaving 1/1/18

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive