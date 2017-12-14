Judd Apatow Takes Aim at Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Hollywood: "Everybody Should Be Disgusted"

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
Judd Apatow is putting it plainly: when it comes to the ongoing sea of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, everyone should be alarmed.
"My instinct is always to say the thing they say don't say, which is like it concerns me as a father of two daughters it concerns me, but you shouldn't have to have daughters to get that it's disgusting," the comedian pointed out to Seth Meyers during a Late Night appearance on Wednesday. "You should be able to say as the owner of a bird, I'm disgusted. Everybody should be disgusted. It's horrible."
As prominent male figures from every corner of the industry—from Hollywood producers to morning show anchors to celebrity chefs—are accused of a range of sexual misconduct, what's allegedly been going on behind closed doors is being brought out into the highly publicized open.
"Women always knew men were disgusting and now men are going, 'I guess we are disgusting.' We didn't know how terrible that we were," Apatow quipped.
Apatow noticed a recurring accusation against some men in Hollywood has been alleged masturbation in front of accusers.
"Who knew that masturbation was so popular? Everyone has to masturbate in front of people," he told Meyers. "I always thought that the best part of masturbation was that you were alone and no one was judging you. Isn't that why we like it? That no one is there to go, 'What's the matter with you?'"
In the meantime, Apatow said he went through 35,000 of his own photos to see "what do I have on the Cloud that someone will find one day that will end me?"
"There were literally hundreds of me pretending to blow guys," he said. "But, we were all laughing and I think it's ok. But, I think we're all learning that men do not get it at all how awful they are."
While the industry—and the country—begins to take new shape on the heels of this crucial movement, Apatow has some advice for other men.
"It's so easy to not be a sexual harasser," he said. "You just literally do nothing. You do nothing."