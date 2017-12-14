Nelly's Rape Case Dropped by Prosecutors

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
After facing accusations of rape, Nelly's case has been dropped.
The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office declined to file charges against the rapper—whose real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr.—after the accuser told investigators she did not want to assist in the prosecution or investigation.
"Police responded to and investigated a sexual assault allegation involving Mr. Haynes," a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, obtained by E! News, read. "However, within days of her initial report to police, the complainant, through her attorney, informed investigators from the Auburn police department that she did not wish to assist in prosecution or the investigation of Mr. Haynes."
Nelly was arrested on the suspicion of rape back in October and accused of violating a woman on a tour bus. The "Hot in Herre" rapper was booked in Washington and released from custody later that morning.
"At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly,'" the Auburn Police Department said at the time. "The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."
Nelly's lawyer told TMZ the allegations were "false."
"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," the rep said at the time. "Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."
Nelly tweeted his own statement after being released.
"Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation," he wrote at the time. "I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation."
He also wrote, "I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation."
Furthermore, he thanked his fans for their "unwavering support."
"They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated," part of a tweet read. "And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you."
"In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!!" he continued. "Love ..!!!!"
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!