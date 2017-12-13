Morgan Spurlock Admits to Sexual Misconduct in Open Letter: "I Am Part of the Problem"

Morgan Spurlock believes he is "part of the problem" as sexual misconduct accusations continue to surround Hollywood and beyond.

In a new Twitter post shared on Wednesday, the Hollywood director and producer reflected on recent headlines and admitted that he is "not some innocent bystander."

"I'm sure I'm not alone in this thought, but I can't blindly act as though I didn't somehow play a part in this, and if I'm going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it's time for me to be truthful as well," Morgan explained. "I am part of the problem."

He continued, "Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news. When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told me about it afterwards. I was floored."

Morgan also shared an experience when he settled a sexual harassment allegation at his office.