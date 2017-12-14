WAGS' Nicole Williams Gets Hit With Pre-Wedding Nerves as She Gets Ready to Walk Down the Aisle

The big day has finally arrived for Nicole Williams and the WAG is as nervous as ever about her upcoming nuptials.

In this clip from Sunday's WAGS L.A. season finale, Nicole nearly has a freak-out over some last minute wedding details. From a guest cancellation to dress alterations, her bridal suite is busy to say the least.

"My bridal suite is hectic. The buttons on my dress aren't even on yet. I'm like literally going crazy," a frantic Nicole said. "I hope Larry isn't going through all this. Like if I'm freaking out here, I know for sure he is."