Lisa Vanderpump Just Majorly Shaded Her Ex-BFF Brandi Glanville: ''Who?''

Lisa Vanderpump is not about to let sleeping dogs lie...
While stopping by E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, the Bravo star seriously shaded her former BFF Brandi Glanville, whom she had an epic friend break-up with in 2014.
When the Brit was asked if there was any chance she might repair her fractured friendship with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Vanderpump made her feelings clear when she simply responded to the question with: "Who?"
When hosts Justin Sylvester and Catt Sadler proded a bit more, the restaurant queen responded, "You know the answer to that question."
During the visit, Sadler also asked why it was the Vanderpump Rules star was able to have conflict with some people and get over it, but not with Glanville.
Vanderpump calmly said, "I think she takes it to a whole other level. I don't want to want to dignify that with an answer."
So it doesn't look like this one-time besties are going to be headed out for a spa day together any time soon...
If any of you needed a feud refresher: Glanville and Vanderpump quickly formed a bond and soon seemed to be BFFs when the former model joined the hit Bravo show in season three, but the two had an epic falling out after the mother of two accused her former bestie of being disloyal, citing the restaurateur's friendship with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie, who has said that she had an affair with Glanville's ex husband Eddie Cibrian.
Glanville famously called Vanderpump a "bitch" on the RHOBH season finale in March 2014.
Later that year, the feuding females appeared to patch things up when Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd attended Glanville's house warming party.
But it looks like that brief reconciliation was only fleeting.
