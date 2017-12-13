Each Member of the Cast of Pitch Perfect Has a ''Serial Killer Trait'' and They're Just as Funny as You'd Expect

Brittany Snow has a theory that every member of the cast of Pitch Perfect has what she describes as a "serial killer trait."

In fact, this theory became a topic of discussion when the actress as well as her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp came together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today.

Essentially, Kendrick described it as the one trait that could be brought up as a red flag should any of the women one day be under investigation as a serial killer—all in good humor, of course.

"That's the thing that people would look at and go, 'You know what, I should have known,'" Kendrick explained, trying not to laugh.

For example, Kendrick's trait is her extreme OCD in which she has to line her sunglasses up perfectly and symmetrically in equal rows in her hotel room.

But that's not even close to being as odd as Wilson's trait...She's never seen a movie twice!

"That is true," Wilson said, before arguing, "But that's not weird! Because I know what happens in the movie so why would i watch it again? Who watches movies more than once?!"

Meanwhile, the girls also got to talking about all the fun they had while filming Pitch Perfect 3, admitting they're all a little sad that his could very well be the last one.

"We don't want to say goodbye! I'm in denial that this is last one," Camp said.

Kendrick added, "If it is the ending, we tried to make it satisfying and cathartic. It was certainly really emotional for us because we don't know. It's not up to us if there's anymore. We would do them forever."

Well, then we better make sure to catch Pitch Perfect 3 when it hits theaters on Dec. 22.

