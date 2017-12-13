Is the Juicy Couture Tracksuit Making a Comeback? These Celebs Say Yes

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 11:31 AM

Chainmail dresses, chokers, UGG boots—this year's fashion trends were filled with #TBT moments. And, before the year ends, we're adding one more to the list. Say hello again to the velour tracksuit!

Made popular by stars of the early 2000s—Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian to name a few—the ultra-comfortable velour craze is once again making its way into the wardrobes of the rich and famous. That's right, you can wear UGG boots (ICYMI: there's a new heeled iteration) and a bubblegum pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, channel your inner Regina George (a nicer version, hopefully) and be completely on trend.

Rain Boots, 4 Celebrity-Inspired Ways

While the look gained a reputation as the soccer mom's uniform, celebs today are giving the sweatsuit a modern twist, pairing them with high heels, retro sunglasses and glam beauty looks. Case in point: Katy Perry's Juicy Couture crop top and maxi skirt. The star revamps the casual look with red cat-eye shades, just before hitting the Museum of Ice Cream—because this outfit clearly needs an epic photo opp.

Check out how celebrities are giving the throwback trend a new look below!

ESC: Velour

ESC: Karrueche Tran

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Karrueche Tran

Although majority of the velour suits come are monochromatic, the model demonstrates that there's a huge payoff for adding colorful accessories, pairing her all-black Adidas tracksuit with bright purple, retro sunglasses and fur-accented sandals.

ESC: Velour

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Hailey Baldwin

Then again who doesn't love wearing one color head-to-toe? According to this style star, you can't have too much of a good thing. Hailey offers a nice twist with a pant suit with a similar fabric, then adds a bag and Gucci loafers in a matching hue.

ESC: Velour

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

BACKGRID

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe just might be the kween of the bodysuit, launching her own Good American designs this fall. If you'd rather skip out on the track jacket, a bodysuit adds a sultry appeal to this causal style. With heeled boots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star transforms her Juicy Couture sweats into a fashionable ensemble. 

ESC: Velour

ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

VM / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

The mother of three shows off her killer abs with a cropped version of the tracksuit. The skin-baring ensemble offers a flattering iteration to the popular style, even paired with sneakers.

ESC: Velour

ESC: Rihanna

GOME / BACKGRID

Rihanna

The Fenty designer opts for a cropped, fitted pant and add white boots, transforming the lilac two-piece into a chic outfit that also airport-ready.

ESC: Velour

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel makes this trend as comfortable as possible with a relaxed hoodie and pants with amber and teal accents. She, then, finishes the look with amber-tinted, oval sunglasses, a small bag and loafers.

ESC: Velour

ESC: Katy Perry

LALO / CPR / Stefan / BACKGRID

Katy Perry

The singer gives the look an ultra-feminine twist with high heels and retro sunglasses, demonstrating the appeal of a velour maxi skirt.

We clearly can't get enough of this trend, as it comes back into the fold after more than a decade. Now, E! is releasing a new series that documents how Juicy Couture started with two women, Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, that grew their $200 investment into a billion-dollar brand and fashion trend with longevity. Juicy Stories is coming soon!

