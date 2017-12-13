Is the Juicy Couture Tracksuit Making a Comeback? These Celebs Say Yes

Chainmail dresses, chokers, UGG boots—this year's fashion trends were filled with #TBT moments. And, before the year ends, we're adding one more to the list. Say hello again to the velour tracksuit!

Made popular by stars of the early 2000s—Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian to name a few—the ultra-comfortable velour craze is once again making its way into the wardrobes of the rich and famous. That's right, you can wear UGG boots (ICYMI: there's a new heeled iteration) and a bubblegum pink Juicy Couture tracksuit, channel your inner Regina George (a nicer version, hopefully) and be completely on trend.