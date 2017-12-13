Why Emma Stone Is About to Have Her Best Year Ever

2018 is looking up for Emma Stone.

That's not to say that 2017 wasn't stellar of course. It was one for the ages, which makes the statement that she's just now entering the time of her life a bit controversial and inviting of sarcasm. She won an Oscar last year! you say. She got to make out with Ryan Gosling! you say. How in the world is a person supposed to follow up a year that was defined by La La Land?

The answer is: It's impossible. Which makes the sheer fact that her life is getting better and better even after winning her first Oscar all the more impressive.