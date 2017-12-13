Inside the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere After-Party

Ain't no party like a (royal) Star Wars party!
After Tuesday's London premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, stars headed to Prince William and Prince Harry's home of Kensington Palace for an after-party n Kensington Gardens.
The two, who make cameos in the movie, had walked the red carpet at the premiere and were photographed returning home afterwards but it is unclear if they attended or helped organize the post-event bash, which took place in a public section of the grounds run by the Historic Royal Palaces charity, according to the Daily Mail.
Many members of the cast appeared at the party; the list includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and franchise newcomerLaura Dern, who was the ultimate fangirl.
The actress, who plays Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo, posted on her Instagram page a slew of photos from the stars' fun night out, including pics of co-stars Ridley, Boyega, Isaac and Adam Driver as well as fellow newcomer Benicia Del Toro and guest Andrew Garfield, who starred with her in the 2014 film 99 Homes.
"Magical, magical night! #thelastjedi," Dern wrote on Instagram.
The Star Wars newbie reunites with her 99 Homes co-star.
The Star Wars newbies pose for a photo.
Finn + Poe = BFFs!
Watch out for Kylo Ren!
Mark Hamill's wife is spotted arriving at the bash.
The singer arrives at the bash.
Stars Gwendoline Christie and Domhnall Gleeson as well as lead actor Mark Hamill's wife Marilou York and singer Rita Ora were also spotted arriving at the bash.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.