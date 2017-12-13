Meghan Markle to Spend Christmas With Prince Harry and the Royal Family

The decision to include Markle in royal Christmas festivities signals how well she has been welcomed into her fiancé's family.

Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, only spent the holidays with the royal family after her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on November 27. They later appeared in a BBC interview, during which they revealed that she has met the queen and other royal family members. Meghan called her an "incredible woman."

"It's incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother," Meghan said. "All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her."