2018 SAG Awards: Millie Bobby Brown, Sterling K. Brown and More React to Their Nominations

After SAG-AFTRA revealed the nominees for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award, many celebrities expressed their excitement over this year's contenders.
Millie Bobby Brown couldn't resist sharing her enthusiasm for her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Female Series.
"Screen Actors Guild! Thank you SO much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row!" the Eleven character stated. "This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven - a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can't wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family."
Big Little Lies' Nicole Kidman also shared her excitement over her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series.
"What an amazing morning! Thank you to SAG-AFTRA for recognizing Big Little Lies in such a significant way. I've been acting since I was 14 and have dedicated an enormous amount of my life to my craft so to be acknowledged by my acting family is the most incredible honor."
In addition, Sterling K. Brown posted a video message thanking the Screen Actors Guild for the nomination. However, he was adorable interrupted by his son.
To see these celebrity responses and more, check out the following gallery.
"We are so lucky to have been graced with the enormous talents of every single member of our cast," they said after hearing that the film was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. "They each put a piece of themselves into our story and we are thrilled at being recognized. Thank you. And a special shout out to Holly Hunter's individual nomination! Now we have to go tell our real parents that they aren't actually nominated."
"If it isn't wildly apparent by now, I'll say it directly—I love actors!" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series stated. "To be recognized by my peers in such distinguished company gives me a special joy. And Millie and the show! Beyond. When I act, when I create, I feel alive, full to bursting, and I feel of service to the mysterious goodness that firmly exists in this world. I have been rewarded with a life that indulges in the primacy of self, but at its core and at its purest and its best, it is a life of service. A service to audiences. To prod and poke when necessary, to comfort and entertain when times seem dark, to ever expand the human experience, to offer a reason to live, to celebrate to the Gods the great gift and scourge that is consciousness. Sometimes it means expressing iron intellect and rigorous truth that bonds us all in the achingly profound wisdom of no escape. Sometimes it means revealing the intimate moments of endurance, of unexpected kindness, unasked for love. And sometimes it simply means making a fierce and joyful noise, to spin, to twirl, to throw your hands up with the relentless dips and climb aboard this rollercoaster of life. Ya know, to dance.*insert Hopper dancing gif* Thank you for recognizing me, as it might mean it'll be easier to get more jobs doing it."
"It is such a great honor to be recognized by my fellow actors with this nomination," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series stated. "I am so proud to be part of a show that celebrates the craft of acting, with all its pitfalls and glories, and to be able to work with such a diverse group of insanely talented women. GLOW has meant the world to me and I'm deeply thankful for this recognition for me and the cast. Thank you SAG-AFTRA!!"
"I am thrilled to get this nomination from my fellow actors!" the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series stated. "At 'Better Call Saul,' I am surrounded by an ensemble of excellence—Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, everybody raises my game. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA."
"Oh man! I got nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award. Thank you very much Screen Actors Guild for this incredible honor and thank you for honoring my cast. Oh, I'm so excited. I feel like I work with one of the best ensembles in TV and for you guys to see us in a similar light makes me incredibly happy. Mandy, Milo, Justin, Chrissy, Susan, Sully, I love all of you cats. All of our young members who play the young big three at both different ages, my daughters on the show, eveyrbody. And there's my son—always on cue," the nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series said in a video message as his son made a surprise cameo. "Finish brushing your teeth, boy. Love you. Look forward to seeing you at the show. Thank you once again for this incredible honor."
The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air January 21, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. EST on TNT and TBS. Kristen Bell will host this year's ceremony.
