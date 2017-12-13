Kate del Castillo Bares All for PETA: "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur"

Kate del Castillo is the latest star to bare it all for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign. The Reina del Sur star is seen in an "icy snowscape wearing nothing but frost on her bare skin."

"I love this campaign, I think it's very powerful," the actress says. "We need power right now; they're still killing animals for fur. There is a lot of work to do, and that motivates me."