Kate del Castillo Bares All for PETA: "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur"

Kate del Castillo is the latest star to bare it all for PETA's "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign. The Reina del Sur star is seen in an "icy snowscape wearing nothing but frost on her bare skin."
"I love this campaign, I think it's very powerful," the actress says. "We need power right now; they're still killing animals for fur. There is a lot of work to do, and that motivates me."
The actress, who is currently focusing on Telemundo's Reina del Sur 2, talked about what makes her feel her best.
"What makes me feel beautiful? It's peace of mind. It's being happy, I think it comes from within. Because clothes are to look beautiful but you don't necessarily feel that you are a beautiful person," the star explains. "Honestly, when you see yourself in the mirror and there are no regrets and you have piece of mind and you can respect yourself, that makes you a beautiful person and it makes you happy. You don't need to wear fur to be beautiful."
"It's not the moment to be silent. I think you have to go naked, go bold."
The 45-year-old actress also talked to the organization about her beloved dog.
"Lola gives me the passion every single day because I see everything through her eyes. She's my compañera (companion), you know. She's my partner, my best friend, she's been with me through the good, the bad...the unconditional love, you can't get anywhere else. Only animals have that beautiful soul and they all do," she says.
"People that say that they don't think or have feelings, it's really a stupid statement to say. I see it every single day, and I see God and humanity through her eyes more than I see in human beings, unfortunately."