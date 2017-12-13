Bon Jovi Among 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Inductees

They've seen a million faces, and they've rocked them all...and now it's official: Bon Jovi will finally be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The famed rock band, who rose to fame in the '80s and is led by Jon Bon Jovi, joins Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, the Cars and the late Nina Simone in the class of 2018. In addition, the late Sister Rosetta Tharpe will be honored with an Early Influence award. The news was announced on Wednesday.

"Hey everybody, just wanted to say hi, wish you all a happy holiday and, oh yeah, by the way, thank you," Jon said in a video message posted on Instagram, as Bon Jovi's 1986 hit "Wanted Dead or Alive" is played in the background.

Inductees are chosen by fans via online voting. 2018 Rock Hall nominees who were not chosen included Depeche Mode, the Eurythmics, Judas Priest and Radiohead.

Bon Jovi has been eligible to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2008 and has only been nominated once before, in 2011. Fans have long rallied for the group to get in.

"Thanks for inducting us into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Long time coming, but it's finally here," he said. "We'll see you guys in Cleveland. Thanks for all the memories and all the history we continue to make together."