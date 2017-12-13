Tom Hanks Jokingly Calls Meryl Streep "High Maintenance"

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 7:53 AM

Tom Hanks isn't afraid to poke fun at his co-star Meryl Streep

During Tuesday's episode of The Late Show, Hanks jokingly said The Post star was "high maintenance."

Stephen Colbert had just said Streep trusts the actor when Hanks interjected "Can I just say Meryl-High-Maintenance-Streep?"

"Oh really?" Colbert asked. "Yeah? Diva?"

"Look, the shoes alone man," Hanks quipped.

Of course, the Forrest Gump star was only kidding.

"You know what's scary about Meryl? She comes in and does it just like everybody else does. Well, you're expecting French horns before she enters the stage. You expect a guy in livery to come out, ‘Ladies and gentleman: the actress known as Meryl Streep,'" Hanks said, playing out the imagined fanfare.

Hanks then jokingly impersonated Streep "waving to the crew the way the royals do."

While Streep isn't a diva, Hanks said she was "mad at me" because he didn't give her the heads up that The Post's director Steven Spielberg doesn't rehearse.

Watch the video to see Hank tease his co-star.

Hanks, Streep and Spielberg all received Golden Globe nominations for their work in The Post. Hanks was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in the Drama category while Streep received the Best Actress nomination. Spielberg was nominated for Best Director in a Motion Picture.

