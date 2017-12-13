Jimmy Fallon Channels His Inner Teenager for Peanuts-Themed Riverdale Parody

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 13, 2017 6:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

John Stamos Expecting First Child With Fiancee Caitlin McHugh

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Niecy Nash, Olivia Munn

All of the 2018 SAG Award Presenters Will Be Women

Well, this is one nutty mash-up. 

Jimmy Fallon channeled his inner teenager for a unique sketch on The Tonight Show Tuesday. Inspired by the hit comic-turned-TV series, Riverdale, the late-night host turned to another set of classic comic strip characters, the Peanuts, to round out his new parody. 

Set in a "safe, decent, innocent" small town, the comedian and his co-stars bring the Peanuts to life in the world of Riverdale. With Linus' mysterious death in the pumpkin patch, Charlie Brown (Fallon) and his teacher's secret affair and trouble between him and Linus' sister, Lucy, the sketch's main star is having a hard time coping. However, Franklin (Questlove) soon arrives to deliver some much-needed wisdom. 

"Moping around about Linus won't bring him back," he advised. "You gotta keep living your life, man."

Photos

Jimmy Fallon: Movie Star

Jimmy Fallon, Peanuts, Riverdale

YouTube

With a fall formal on the evening's agenda, it was time for the teens to hit the dance floor—Peanuts style. With the show's signature theme song playing, the pack of friends busted out some interesting moves. 

Of course, the real stars of RiverdaleKJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse—took notice. "Is that like dancing?" Petsch asks sarcastically—as expected.  

Check out the clip above to see the sketch for yourself!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , Riverdale , Peanuts , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.