John Stamos Expecting First Child With Fiancée Caitlin McHugh

Greg Doherty/Getty Images
John Stamos is going to be a dad!
The actor, who is engaged to Caitlin McHugh, is having his biggest year yet because he also just confirmed they're expecting their first child together. The Fuller House star, 54, shared the news with People, adding, "I will be a fun dad. I've been practicing for a long time."
While the sitcom star and his future wife are keeping the sex of the baby a surprise, the actor did say the little one may have a sibling in the future. "I think so," he told People of having more children in the future, noting McHugh also wants more kids.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
While the future dad was not sure if he'd ever get to experience fatherhood, McHugh had one pretty special surprise.
"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the model told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"
The emotional musician also revealed how everything fell into place. "The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"
Stamos popped the question to his girlfriend of more than a year in late October with a romantic proposal in one of their favorite places—Disneyland!
"I kissed the boy and said...yes! That's what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his," the actress confirmed to her followers online.
As Stamos echoed on social media, "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after."
Cheers to the next chapter of their fairytale romance! Congratulations you two!