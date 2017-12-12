James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Welcome Third Child

...and baby makes five!

James Corden and wife Julia Carey welcomed their third child, a baby girl, earlier today.

On Tuesday, The Late Late Show host took to Twitter to announce the baby news.

The funnyman wrote, "Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x."

In July, a rep for the actor confirmed to E! News that the couple would be expecting another wee one in December.

The British comedian, who's quite the hit in the States, and his lady love were married on Sept. 15, 2012. The couple already has two children, 6-year-old son Max, born on March 22, 2011, and 3-year-old daughter Carey, born on Oct. 27, 2014.