George Clooney Once Gave 14 of His Best Friends $1 Million Each, Rande Gerber Says

Rande (who is married to Cindy Crawford and is a part-owner of Clooney's Casamigos Tequila company) explained, "George begins to say, 'Listen, I want you guys to know how much you've meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch. I'm so fortunate in my life to have all of you and I couldn't be where I am today without all of you.'"

"'So,'" Rande said Clooney shared, "'it was really important to me that while we're still all here together, that I give back. So I want you all to open your suitcases.'"

Inside was $1 million in $20 bills. As Gerber remembered it, "Every one of us—14 of us—got a million dollars. Every single one of us. We're in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, 'I know we've all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don't have to worry about your kids, you don't have to worry about, you know, school, you don't have to worry about paying your mortgage.'"

"One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family," he added. "Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George and now he's giving it all back. And George said, ‘Not only that, I have paid everyone's taxes so this million dollars is yours.'"