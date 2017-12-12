Matt Lauer's Marriage to Annette Roque Might Not Be Over—Is Their Relationship On the Mend?

Matt Lauer's marriage may not be over.

The former Today show host was fired last month for allegations of sexual misconduct, and rumors have been swirling that his marriage to Annette Roque may be crumbling. It doesn't help that the pair has both been photographed without their wedding rings.

According to People magazine, Matt is "hopeful" that he'll be able to reconcile with his wife. The couple was spotted this weekend taking their kids horse back riding together. So is their relationship on the mend?