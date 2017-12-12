Kim Kardashian's "Snatched High Pony" Is Holiday Hair Goals

When it comes to holiday hair, less is more.
Sure, a chic chignon or tousled waves never disappoint—but let's be real: Those hairstyles can take a team to create. Instead, E! News tapped Color Wow celebrity stylist Chris Appleton to create celeb-inspired looks you can do at home. Hey, if it works for Kim Kardashian and Adele, it'll be a hit at your company office party.
The pro is responsible for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star's many hair looks, including her road to blonde tresses and her recent blunt bob.
"Kim looks so beautiful with her hair off her face—she looks edgy," said Chris. "At the end of the day, my job is about the whole package and how the hair complements the whole outfit. Everything is always a collaboration and conversation. But to pull a look off, you have to love it."
Splash News
Kim's sleek chop is similar to what the hairstylist is calling a "snatched high pony." "They are both so specific," he noted. "You have to get all the lumps and bumps out."
For a sky-high ponytail:
Step 1: Star with dry hair (pro tip: day-old or two-day-old hair sometimes works better).
Step 2: Instead of hairspray, prep the hair with Color Wow High Gloss Shellac, running it through your hair, from roots to end, with your fingers.
Step 3: Blow-dry hair back to iron out any bumps or lumps.
Step 4: Flip hair over and gather into a sky-high ponytail. Secure with a hair bungee.
Step 5: Spray a little hairspray onto a toothbrush to tame any flyaways.
Bonus Step: Use Color Wow Root Cover Up to fill in the hairline.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Now, if you're going for something a tad bit more complicated, the celeb hairstylist shared a topknot style inspired by Adele at the Grammys.
"It was nice because you could see the profile of the neck, which is so sexy," stated Chris. "It was classic and modern—a nice combo. It felt fresh."
For a lived-in topknot:
Step 1: Apply texturizing spray throughout hair.
Step 2: Flip hair over. Using fingers, comb through hair until it's in a high ponytail and secure with a bungee cord.
Step 3: Twist hair in a clockwise direction, leaving ends out. Secure with pins. (Pro tip: Keep hair loose and volumized for a more casual, flirty result.)
Step 4: Wrap the loose ends around the topknot and secure with pins.
Bonus Step: Pull out baby hairs for a more dreamy, perfectly imperfect look.
Voilà