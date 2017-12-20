A Look Back at Selena Gomez's Second Chance at Life and Love in 2017

Not even Selena Gomez could have predicted the year she was in for at the conclusion of 2016.

Fans have watched as the world-famous pop star navigated major life moments, both professional and personal, across the past year.

It began when her relationship with The Weeknd became Hollywood's most talked-about happening, their covert makeout sesh paving the way for overseas rendezvous, steamy date nights and one unforgettable "I love you" on the Met Gala red carpet.

Then after an admittedly reclusive summer season, Selena revealed in September that she'd undergone a live-saving kidney transplant two years after her Lupus diagnosis. Actress and Selena's best friend Francia Raisa donated her kidney to the 25-year-old, and the pair have discussed at length their long road to recovery by each other's sides.