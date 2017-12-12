Laura Dern Is Having the Best Time Ever at Star Wars: The Last Jedi's European Premiere

Laura Dern has had a long and illustrious career in Hollywood dating all the way back to 1973, but 2017 may have been the actress' best and biggest year yet—so it should come as no surprise that the recent Emmy winner is having the time of her life at the European premiere of her new film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The indie queen-turned-household name, who takes on the role of the purple-haired Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the new Star Wars film, hopped social media to document her out-of-this-world night of fun on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old strutted her stuff in her feathery frock by Alexander McQueen, stormed the red carpet with some storm troopers and posed with pals Daisy Ridley and John Boyega

All in a day's work for the Big Little Lies actress!