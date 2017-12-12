EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Hugh Jackman Express His Love for Zac Efron Through Song

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 12, 2017 2:24 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Laura Dern, Star Wars Premiere

Laura Dern Is Having the Best Time Ever at Star Wars: The Last Jedi's European Premiere

Prince Royce, Emeraude Toubia

Here's How Prince Royce Does Christmas Shopping for Girlfriend Emeraude Toubia

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince Is Basically a Compilation of Your Favorite Princess Movies

Sing it loud, sing it proud.

It's no secret that Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron developed quite a special friendship on the set of The Greatest Showman.

And as the countdown begins for the official release December 20, fans are getting even more of a sense as to how close these two have become on and off screen.

At the New York City premiere aboard the Queen Mary 2, Hugh was asked about his co-star. While professing his admiration towards the former Disney star, he decided to sing his way through the answer.

"I think Zac Efron is literally one of the most professional, hard-working, dedicated actors out there and he absolutely kills in this part," he shared with E! News exclusively.

Hugh Jackman's Best Roles

Co-stars aside, Hugh is more than grateful for moviegoers to finally be able to see his latest film on the big screen.

The Greatest Showman celebrates the birth of show business and is inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum.  

"I really wasn't sure if this movie happened. No studio had ever greenlit in the last 23 years an original movie musical," Hugh confessed to us. "It took four workshops, so many people involved and to be able to do it here on the biggest, grandest ship in the world, it's very showbiz. Barnum would have loved it."

Watch the magic unfold when the film hits theatres everywhere December 20. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Hugh Jackman , Zac Efron , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.