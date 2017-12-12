Watch Kevin Hart Tease Jumanji Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Over Baby News

Dwayne Johnson may have just revealed that he and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together, but that doesn't mean he can't be teased a little by a famous pal!

On Monday night, the proud papa took to the red carpet with friend and co-star Kevin Hartat the Los Angeles premiere of their new family friendly flick, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. While on the red carpet, Hart, who recently welcomed son Kenzo with wife Eniko, and Johnson, who announced via Instagram hours earlier that he was expecting another daughter with his longtime love, stopped to talk to E! News—and the two couldn't help but banter about the baby news.

When asked about how he felt about sharing the info with the world, Johnson said, "It feels so good. We got the news a little while ago. We wanted to share it on our big day." He added, "It's a good day."

Hart quickly butted in, joking, "It's not a good day; it's a great day!"