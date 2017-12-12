Watch Kevin Hart Tease Jumanji Co-Star Dwayne Johnson Over Baby News

Dwayne Johnson may have just revealed that he and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together, but that doesn't mean he can't be teased a little by a famous pal!
On Monday night, the proud papa took to the red carpet with friend and co-star Kevin Hartat the Los Angeles premiere of their new family friendly flick, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. While on the red carpet, Hart, who recently welcomed son Kenzo with wife Eniko, and Johnson, who announced via Instagram hours earlier that he was expecting another daughter with his longtime love, stopped to talk to E! News—and the two couldn't help but banter about the baby news.
When asked about how he felt about sharing the info with the world, Johnson said, "It feels so good. We got the news a little while ago. We wanted to share it on our big day." He added, "It's a good day."
Hart quickly butted in, joking, "It's not a good day; it's a great day!"
This will be the 45-year-old actor's third daughter. He has an almost-2-year-old with his girlfriend, as well as a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.
On Monday, Johnson posted a picture of his daughter Jasmine with the special announcement.
Johnson captioned the cute pic of his blue-eyed baby girl, "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn't have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime."
Johnson has a lot to celebrate these days. In addition to the arrival of another Johnson, his new film hits theaters later this month. The movie is a sequel to the 1995 hit Jumaji, which starred the late Robin Williams.
At the premiere, the two actors made it known that they could give each other a good ribbing, but the duo also clearly has each others' backs on and off the set.
Johnson was quick to point out to E! News' Zuri Hall that his former Central Intelligence co-star might be "the biggest comedy star on the planet," but that he was still all about the work.
Johnson gushed that Hart would come "to the set with zero ego." He made sure to add: "That does not happen with this level of fame."
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle swings into theaters on Dec. 20.