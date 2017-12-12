Bethenny Frankel Suing Ex Jason Hoppy for Custody of Their Daughter: Reports

Bethenny Frankel has reportedly reopened her 2013 divorce case against ex Jason Hoppy.

According to multiple outlets, the Real Housewives of New York City star is suing Hoppy for custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Bryn. E! News has confirmed the not-so friendly exes have court appearances scheduled for early January.

E! News has reached out to Bethenny's representative as well as attorneys for both parties.

In late October, Hoppy accepted a plea deal in a stalking and harassment case involving Frankel. The 47-year-old must comply with the business mogul's order of protection for six months and obey all laws for the case to be dismissed. Nine months prior, Hoppy was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking after he allegedly sent Frankel multiple "unwanted" emails and texts and showed up at their daughter's school to confront her.