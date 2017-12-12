Kyle Richards Reveals If She Believes in the Real Housewives Divorce Curse

Kyle Richards doesn't buy any of that Real Housewives divorce curse nonsense.
However, she does have a perfectly good explanation for why so many divorces have gone down within the reality show.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by E!'s Daily Pop and explained, "I really believe that a lot of people go into doing the Housewives because they're not happy in their marriages. They're thinking, 'This is going to give me some independence, this is going to be my out.' And then the pressure starts, and they crack. It's inevitable."
Unlike many of her co-housewives, Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been together since 1996. So what's her secret in surviving the trials and tribulations that often come with the show?
"Like I said, you have to have a really strong foundation to begin with," she told us of her marriage. "And we do, thank God. This show is obviously very stressful and very time consuming, but if anything, it's made us even closer. "
Well, Kyle and Mauricio aside, we can rest assured lots of relationship drama will ensue on the upcoming season of RHOBH.
Don't miss it when the show premieres Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
