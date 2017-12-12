Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses Golden Globes of More Than "Racism" After Girls Trip and Tiffany Haddish Were Snubbed

"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy...illuminates the depths of the sunken place...for real," Pinkett Smith wrote. "Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms." In the end, she wrote, "It's all about growth. Love."

Haddish was tagged in the actress' tweets, though the comedienne hasn't tweeted since Dec. 8.

Pinkett Smith famously boycotted the 2016 Oscars for similar reasons. Though some people assumed her protest was because her husband, Will Smith, hadn't received a nomination for his role in the film Concussion, she maintained it was deeper than that. "Today is Martin Luther King's birthday, and I can't help but ask the question: Is it time that people of color recognize how much power, influence, that we have amassed, that we no longer need to ask to be invited anywhere?" she asked in a Facebook video at the time. "Begging for acknowledgement, or even asking, diminishes dignity and diminishes power. And we are a dignified people, and we are powerful. So let's let the Academy do them, with all grace and love. And let's do us, differently."

Later, in his opening monologue, host Chris Rock poked fun at her public protest, telling the audience, "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"