Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses Golden Globes of More Than "Racism" After Girls Trip and Tiffany Haddish Were Snubbed

Don't expect to see Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Nominations for the 75th Annual Golden Globes were announced Monday morning, and a few of the snubs and surprises sent shock waves through Hollywood. After all, some of the year's most popular and well-reviewed films—like The Big Sick and Wonder Woman—were ignored entirely, in spite of critics' predictions. One of the biggest head scratchers: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn't recognize Universal Pictures' No. 1 comedy movie Girls Trip or its breakout star, Tiffany Haddish. So, after the dust settled, Pinkett Smith offered her two cents in a series of tweets Tuesday. "I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe...but I won't," she warned her followers. "Actually I will...here we go..."
Pinkett Smith, who's never been afraid to speak her mind, addressed its diversity problem. "I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom...I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference," she claimed. "How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? But yet...Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony." To be clear, the 46-year-old actress continued, "This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply...racism."
"Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy...illuminates the depths of the sunken place...for real," Pinkett Smith wrote. "Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms." In the end, she wrote, "It's all about growth. Love."
Haddish was tagged in the actress' tweets, though the comedienne hasn't tweeted since Dec. 8.
Pinkett Smith famously boycotted the 2016 Oscars for similar reasons. Though some people assumed her protest was because her husband, Will Smith, hadn't received a nomination for his role in the film Concussion, she maintained it was deeper than that. "Today is Martin Luther King's birthday, and I can't help but ask the question: Is it time that people of color recognize how much power, influence, that we have amassed, that we no longer need to ask to be invited anywhere?" she asked in a Facebook video at the time. "Begging for acknowledgement, or even asking, diminishes dignity and diminishes power. And we are a dignified people, and we are powerful. So let's let the Academy do them, with all grace and love. And let's do us, differently."
Later, in his opening monologue, host Chris Rock poked fun at her public protest, telling the audience, "Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna's panties. I wasn't invited!"
The comedian continued to mock the actress' actions. "Her man Will was not nominated for Concussion. I get it. You get mad. It's not fair that Will was this good and didn't get nominated. You're right," he laughed. "It's also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West!"
The 2016 Oscars marked the second year in a row in which every nominee in all four acting categories—20 slots total—were white men and women. Pinkett Smith took Rock's jokes in stride, telling paparazzi, "It comes with the territory, sweetheart...We gotta keep it moving."
The 2018 Golden Globes will air Jan. 7, 2018, on NBC.
