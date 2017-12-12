Kendall Jenner's Winter Coat Style Can Be Yours for Less Than $100

BACKGRID
Bundle up, babes. It's cold outside!
While so many look forward to building their winter wardrobe, layering can get quite expensive. Beyond your outfit essentials, such as your denim, top and boots, you'll need sweaters, scarves, coats and perhaps a new hat to get through the chill. And, if you want to be a street style star like Kendall Jenner, you certainly need more than one piece of outerwear.
Here's the thing: Out of all of the necessary winter garments, coats are the most expensive. So, the thought of having to buy more than one this season can be nerve-racking for the fashion lover on a budget.
Until now, that is. While hanging out at One Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, E! Style Correspondent and Marie Claire Senior Fashion Editor Zanna Roberts Rassi revealed three stop-and-stare winter coat trends that you can rock for less than $100.
Check them out below!
The model is airport-ready in a green long coat, boots and an oversized satchel. The fit of the coat is perfect to be comfortable on the plane and warm outside.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a street style stunner in this metallic coat. She pairs them with translucent boots and cropped jeans for a chic bundled up look.
Faux Fur-lined Jacket,$79.99
Give your winter wardrobe a pop of color with a fun puff coat like Gigi. The star's coat is a fun twist on athleisure for your gym days or weekend ensembles.
Padded Jacket, $49.99
