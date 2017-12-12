Lupita Nyong'o's Makeup Artist Reveals His Lipstick Hack

To achieve the star's powerful pout, the beauty expert prepped her lips with a moisturizing lip balm, then used Lancôme Le Lipstique in Mauvelle to line her lips. To achieve the color, he added Lancôme Lipstick Color Design Lipstick in Hit List to the top and bottom lips and layered Lancôme Juicy Shaker in Berry in Love over the center.

"Always pick similar tones that are darker, lighter," he told E! News. "For example, [I used] the deeper purple lipstick with brighter purple gloss. This way it still reads like one color but just more 3-D. You don't want the colors to be so different that it looks ombré."

If you're looking to add the hack to your beauty arsenal, the sheen (or lighter hue) should only be applied to the center of the lips, with a little more product on the bottom than the top. "Too much sheen on the upper lip can read messy and lose the shape of your Cupid's bow," he added.