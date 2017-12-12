BB-8 Bows to Prince William and Prince Harry at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere

Roll out the red carpet for the royal family!

Prince William and Prince Harry suited up for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in London Monday. As E! News exclusively revealed last year, the brothers filmed cameos as stormtroopers during a set visit to Pinewood Studios. John Boyega and other cast members later confirmed the royals' involvement—one of few secrets Lucasfilm was unable to contain.

(Actor Tom Hardy and Take That singer Gary Barlow will also appear in the scene.)

The film had its world premiere in L.A. Saturday, and the screening at Royal Albert Hall benefits the princes' charity, the Royal Foundation. William and Harry invited 400 guests, including some of the families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, as well as military veterans and volunteers. Famous guests included Alexa Chung, Tom Daley, Simon Pegg, Jonathan Ross and Ed Sheeran.

Director Rian Johnson walked the red carpet, as did cast members Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Daisy Ridley, Andy Serkis, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran.